B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake receives bomb threat for second day in a row

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department and Fire Department are investigating a bomb threat that was placed against B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, they were made aware of the threat at 12:14 p.m. Police responded to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is the second day in a row that a threat has been placed against the school.

13News Now has also reached out to Chesapeake Public Schools to learn more about this latest threat.

On Tuesday, police said they obtained an email with threats against the school, indicating the presence of a bomb.

This comes in the aftermath of the establishment of an After School Satan Club (ASSC) on the school property, which sparked public outrage.

The threat on Tuesday also targeted a volunteer with the ASCC, an attorney with the Virginia chapter of the ACLU, and Chesapeake Superintendent Jared Cotton.

No bomb was found on any of the properties in question after an investigation.