Medical examiners investigate body found on Elizabeth River in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man's body was found in the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake late Monday morning, according to police.

The Chesapeake Police Department said officers responded to the 3800 block of Whites Landing, which is the Western Branch section of the city, after someone reported a human body floating in the water behind some houses.

Officers talked to several people who noticed a foul smell, then looked by the docks, where they saw what appeared to be a man's body with signs of decomposition floating.