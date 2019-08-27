CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating after a body was discovered lying on the train tracks.

The body was found around 11:30 p.m. on the tracks just off Portlock Road in Chesapeake. Police said the victim's injuries were consistent with an impact from a train.

Police said there were no witnesses to the incident, and the Norfolk & Southern train continued. The conductor was unaware the train struck anyone.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately available.