Bond denied for Chesapeake OBGYN accused of performing unnecessary surgeries

A judge on Friday denied bond to the Chesapeake obstetrician and gynecologist who's accused of performing needless surgeries on women without their consent.

In December, Javaid Perwaiz pleaded not guilty to the crimes. He faces numerous charges like healthcare fraud, aggravated identity theft, false statements related to healthcare matters and forfeiture.

He was first charged in November with healthcare fraud and making false statements, but he was indicted later on aggravated identity theft charges after investigators found he used the social security number and Medicaid ID number of two of his patients.

Law enforcement shut down two clinics Perwaiz once operated in Chesapeake. Investigators believe he's been committing healthcare fraud for nearly 10 years.

The FBI reported that 173 patients reached out to their agency ever since Perwaiz was charged.

According to court documents, Perwaiz did not always have appropriately functioning tools to perform the surgeries. It also claimed that Perwaiz recorded in medical records that patients made reports of symptoms and health complaints that they never actually voiced to him.