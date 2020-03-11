Boy arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle through Chesapeake, Norfolk

The 17-year-old boy is charged with reckless driving, driving without a license, felony elude, possessional of a stolen vehicle, and hit and run.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he and two other passengers went on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, Virginia State Police said.

It all started around 1:39 a.m. Tuesday when a state trooper was doing stationary radar on Insterstate 64 west near the Chesapeake-Virginia Beach city line.

The trooper saw a 2019 Kia sedan going 94 mph in a 60 mph speed zone.

The state trooper tried to pull the driver over but the Kia didn't stop. A police chase began on Interstate 64 to Interstate 264. The driver exited Ballentine Boulevard toward Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The driver then hit a parked 2017 Dodge SUV on Smith Street in Norfolk. The 17-year-old boy then got out of the sedan along with two other passengers and ran away from the trooper.

The boy was apprehended by the trooper but the two other passengers who not located.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Kia was reported stolen out of Virginia Beach, state police said.

