Boy hospitalized after shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that sent a boy to the hospital on Wednesday night.
According to Chesapeake Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Hearthside Court around 8:42 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
Officers arrived to find a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the child's age, or what might have led to the shooting.
