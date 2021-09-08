Bra-ha-ha in Chesapeake raising money for 5th year to fight breast cancer

Chesapeake health leaders are hosting the 5K event in-person and virtually on Saturday at 9 a.m. in front of Chesapeake Regional Breast Care.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from Feb. 25, 2021.

People are coming together and getting physical in Chesapeake this Saturday to support the fight against breast cancer.

The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation said it's holding its Bra-ha-ha® 5K event on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. It's the fifth year that this event is happening, giving participants the option to run or walk in-person and virtually.

Runners and walkers will be able to meet in front of the Jennings Outpatient Center located at 844 Battlefield Boulevard. That's also known as the Chesapeake Regional Breast Care facility.

A spokesperson for the foundation said the race is open to people of all ages and no experience is required. They will be given a race T-shirt along with a collector's medal.

For kids ages 12 and under who to join in on the race, a One Mile Fun Run will be held.

Additionally, if you're in the race you will be required to wear a mask from the start to finish lines. Race officials will be on-site helping with social distancing guidance.

After the race, there will be a reception in front of the Breast Center. Participants ages 21 and up will get two drink tickets to enjoy a tap beverage from The Garage Brewery.

To register for the event, you can visit the Bra-ha-ha® website. Same-day registration will also be open Saturday at 7 a.m.