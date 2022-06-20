100 acres burned in Chesapeake brush fire

A resident alerted the fire department after seeing smoke coming from an open field.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — About 100 acres of land is burned after a brush fire in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake Monday.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., a resident called about smoke coming from an open field in the 2000 block of Elbow Road just after 4:15 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found an open field burning with fire showing from a nearby tree line. Multiple city brush trucks were dispatched to help, along with crews from Virginia Beach and the Virginia Dept. of Forestry.

According to CFD, an estimated 100 acres have burned. As of Monday night, firefighters are still monitoring the area until the fire is completely out.