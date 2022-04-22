Chesapeake police officers cracking down on school zone speeders with 12 new cameras

Police said drivers who go 10 miles over the posted school speed limit should prepare pay up.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Extra sets of eyes in the forms of cameras are helping Chesapeake police officers catch school zone speeders.

“The whole community will be safer by these cameras,” said Chesapeake Police Officer Marc Lawrence.

This month, the Chesapeake Police Department put out 12 speed cameras. As of Friday (April 22), Lawrence said two were active and the other 10 should be up and running in the coming weeks.

Currently, one is posted across the street from E.W. Chittum Elementary School on Dock Landing Road. The other is outside of Greenbrier Christian Academy.

Lawrence said drivers going 10 miles over the posted school speed limit will pay up.

“If it is issued, it is a $100 fine,” Lawrence said. “No points on your record, doesn’t go against your insurance.”

He said all violations caught by the camera are sent to the police department, where officers review them before sending them off.

Lawrence said the cameras are giving warnings for about 26 more days. He said the 30-day grace period, required by law, started on April 18.

Since Monday, Lawrence said both cameras caught hundreds of violations.

“It has done over 825 potential violations that the police department will review,” Lawrence said.

But the real warning comes before you drive by the schools.

“There is a warning sign that is required by law to say, hey, this is photo enforced,” Lawrence said. “And there is a flashing school sign to say, hey, its 25 miles per hour.”

Lawrence said the cameras aren’t meant to ruin a driver’s day.

“It’s all about the safety of the kids, the parents, the crossing guards, teachers,” Lawrence said. “It is all about that safety and this is just another tool.”

He said when the installation of all cameras is complete, they will be in all five Chesapeake police precincts

Lawrence said the department could use the money collected from fines to invest in things such as their body-worn cameras or improving highway safety.

Here is a list where all speed cameras are/will be located:

Great Bridge Middle School, SECEP, 400 block of Battlefield Blvd. S.

Southeastern Elementary School, 1800 block of Battlefield Blvd. S.

Rena B Wright Elementary School, 1400 block of Bainbridge Blvd.

Sparrow Intermediate School, 1600 block of Sparrow Rd.

Deep Creek High, Middle, and Elementary schools, 500 block of N. George Washington Hwy.

Hugo Owens Middle, Deep Creek Central Elementary schools, 2600 block of Moses Grandy Trl.

Western Branch High, Middle, Intermediate, Primary schools, 3000 block of Tyre Neck Rd.

Southwestern Elementary School, 4400 block of Airline Blvd.

Greenbrier Middle School, 1000 block of Greenbrier Pkwy.

Greenbrier Christian Academy, 300 block of Kempsville Rd.