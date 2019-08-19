CHESAPEAKE, Va. — He's a captain in the Chesapeake Fire Department. At least some people call him Captain America. Now, as an online fundraiser says:

**CAPTAIN AMERICA NEEDS OUR HELP!**

Chris Tischler was in China recently, representing the United States in the World Police and Fire Games. While he was there, the fire captain's retina detached.

Chris Tischler has his eyes examined in China.

Chris Tischler

He needed to have surgery on his eye in China. He had to pay cash up front. Getting back to the will be a bit of a challenge. Tischler has to lie face down for the whole flight. He can't do it in coach, which means a pricey ticket in first class or business class. Once he returns home, he'll need more surgery and medical care.

Chris Tischler lies face down.

Chris Tischler

Because of the costs, Tischler's friend, Jeff Rockwell, set up the Tischler Eye Surgery Fund through gofundme.

Rockwell said that in addition to being a firefighter, Tischler is a "youth mentor, an amazing athlete, and pretty much the nicest guy on the planet."

Rockwell explained that any contribution would help ease the burden on Tischler's family. Rockwell wrote: "...let's get the Captain back home and get his vision restored - America needs him!"