CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into a 7-Eleven gas pump, Chesapeake police said.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven located at Canal Drive and South Military Highway. According to police, the car was traveling down Canal Drive when the driver suffered a medical emergency. He then crossed the street, where he crashed into one of the convenience store's gas pumps, knocking it over.

A small fire broke out and the driver was briefly trapped, but was able to be extracted. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

