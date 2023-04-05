1 hurt after car crashes into Indian River Community Center

The car hit one woman, an employee of the community center, who was inside the front entrance at the time.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car that crashed into a Chesapeake community center.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, a senior adult crashed into the Indian River Community Center on Old Greenbrier Road just before 4 p.m.

Witnesses said the driver was stalling in the parking lot, then accelerated through the front entrance and came to a stop about 22 feet inside the building after breaking through the cinder block gymnasium wall.

Medics took her to the emergency room in "serious but stable condition."

The fire department said Chesapeake police investigating the crash determined it was accidental. The driver wasn't hurt.