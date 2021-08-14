Case of stolen catalytic converters doesn't stop the efforts of Chesapeake food pantry

Volunteers and members of the community continue showing signs of support for the nonprofit Buffalow Family & Friends Community Days.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a case of vandalism out of a community food pantry.

Detectives are combing through surveillance video from nonprofit Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days.

Someone took auto parts known as catalytic converters, from the organization's big-box truck and van earlier this week. They're parked outside the pantry storefront along Bainbridge Boulevard in the South Norfolk community.

Theft of catalytic converters has been a huge problem in many localities because of the valuable metals they contain.

Members of the organization noticed their vehicles weren't working properly Wednesday.

"We depend on these vehicles every day to be working and running," said Nischelle Buffalow, founder of Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days.

The nonprofit answers all calls for help across the city, providing anyone in need with essential items like food and toiletries.

"It's amazing. This organization is the epitome of grassroots. You see a need, you take care of it," said Pamela Laurens, a board member.

Without two of their vehicles working, there was some worry about their capacity to serve the Starling Village community Saturday. But thanks to the help of several Greek life and service organizations—along with volunteers, family members and friends—everyone pulled together to make it happen.

"We all loaded up in our personal vehicles and stuffed them full of supplies, so we were able to feed over 150 seniors today," said volunteer Amanda Newins.

"Unstoppable. We’re an unstoppable force," said Laurens.

Buffalow is grateful for the show of support. "Very grateful. I mean, we can’t do it without volunteers anyway. So, we always applaud our volunteers. But today, they get a special applaud and a special ‘thank you.'"

Buffalow also told 13News Now that it's going to cost an estimated $7,000 for repairing the big-box truck alone.

Given the pandemic, more demand and more supplies needed, the organization's funds are already stretched thin. Members said any donation helps.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN DONATING: Click here

Buffalow Family and Friends is also gearing up for a back-to-school giveaway, scheduled for Saturday August 21 from 3 p.m. 6 p.m. at Lakeside Park in Chesapeake.