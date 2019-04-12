CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department wants residents to know about a rabid cat found roaming around the Riverside Park neighborhood.

Officials just confirmed that the cat tested positive for rabies after it was found in someone's backyard on Nov. 30.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can kill almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. It's transmitted through a bite or saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eyes, nose or mouth.

Make sure never to approach wild animals and if your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and call Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.

Always seek medical treatment immediately for an animal bit to ensure timely treatment and evaluation.