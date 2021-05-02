Centerville Turnpike Bridge reopening Monday to traffic, after being closed for repairs

City of Chesapeake officials said the Centerville Turnpike Bridge is opening back up on Monday, May 3 at 7 a.m., after closing for several months for repairs.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Residents in Hampton Roads can return to their old commute if they were once using the Centerville Turnpike Bridge before it closed.

The City of Chesapeake announced on Sunday, May 2 that the bridge will reopen to traffic starting Monday, May 3 at 7 a.m.

Officials closed the bridge for repairs on Nov. 14, 2020.

One other closure is scheduled for the end of May. Drivers will not be able to access the bridge during the overnight hours on that day while maintenance tasks are being done.

The maintenance work will be done when tidal levels recede in the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal.