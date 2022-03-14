Charity in Chesapeake wants you to get pied in the face

LittleBricks Charity said its #Pies2Smiles campaign raises money to buy LEGO sets for children who are in the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note : The video above is on file from a separate story on children using LEGOS to build ships on February 2, 2020.

Pi Day is here, and a Chesapeake-based organization wants to celebrate it by giving back.

LittleBricks Charity launched its #Pies2Smiles campaign, which is designed to raise funds to purchase LEGO sets for hospitalized children.

To participate, you're going to have to get messy. The groups asks you upload video of yourself taking a pie to the face to your social media accounts with the hashtag #Pies2Smiles. Challenge three friends to do the same. By doing that, you're raising awareness of the campaign. Now, when it comes to raising money, it's suggested that you donate $10 to help buy a LEGO set for a child. Your friends can choose to decline the challenge, and they have a suggested donation amount of $100.

“If you have a healthy child at home, you get to see them smile every day,” said Russell Cassevah, the President and founder of LittleBricks Charity.

Cassevah said, "This is a fun way to bring awareness to the needs of medically complex families and bring much-needed joy to their lives by delivering LEGO Sets to their homes and hospital rooms. The end game is putting a smile on every child’s face."

Cassevah had a unique inspiration for creating LittleBricks. He's a three-time Guinness World Record Holder for walking barefoot across LEGO bricks.