Chesapeake adds 8 new law enforcement officers to its ranks

Eight trainees graduated from the academy to enter the force. Six are officers are with police department. Two are deputies in the sheriff's office.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and right here in Hampton Roads face staffing shortages.

Eight trainees graduated from the academy Thursday night at Chesapeake's city council chambers.

After spending six months at the Chesapeake Law Enforcement Training Academy, the city’s police department adds six new officers to its ranks, and the sheriff's office gained two new deputies.

One of them is Deputy Tracy Branch, who also served in the Air Force for eight years.

He had clear reasons for wanting to serve in law enforcement.

“I just wanted to fight for people who couldn’t fight for themselves. And the most important was to be a positive role model for my son," said Branch.

The eight men were sworn in Thursday on the heels of one of the most violent summers in Hampton Roads -- coupled with heightened police scrutiny.

Officer Jackson Tindall recognizes the challenges.

“I want to be able to get out there, talk to the community and mend those bridges that have been causing that scrutiny. To be able to go out, talk to children and tell them ‘we’re here for you,'" he said.

Tindall showed 13News Now a photo of his father, a former Chesapeake police officer, that he carried with him while at academy. Tindall's dad passed away at the beginning of this year.

Both Branch and Tindall come from a lineage of law enforcement officers, along with a few others in their class. Several of the recruits also served in our nation's military.

13News Now also asked Chesapeake Police Chief Kelvin Wright whether he was satisfied with the diversity of this class.

"No," he said.

Wright said this class started out more diverse. Twelve recruits for his department dwindled to six by the halfway mark.

"Some people decided that law enforcement was not for them," Wright said. "But I am very satisfied with what we are coming up with for our next class.”

There are still 30 vacancies at the police department, according to Wright. He said the next batch of recruits graduating in March should put them close to full force.