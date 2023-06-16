American Red Cross, 13News Now partner to host Saving Lives Blood Drive

The non-profit humanitarian American Red Cross organization is teaming up with us to donate blood to those in need at the Chesapeake Square Mall.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 13News Now and the Virginia Region of the American Red Cross are so excited to be partnering up to help those in need.

We are hosting the 13News Now Saving Lives Blood Drive on June 24, 25, and 26 at Chesapeake Square Mall.

Saturday and Monday's blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Sunday's drive will be from noon to 5 p.m.

These blood donations help to save the lives of people with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, life-threatening wounds, cancers, and more.

You can help people living with sickle cell disease with an investment that supports in-depth testing, typing, and matching to provide blood for transfusion in people living with sickle cell disease.

The American Red Cross says that they consider everyday people their partners in providing a safe and adequate blood supply to the patients who need it.