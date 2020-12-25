Chesapeake and Norfolk firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze in South Norfolk

Crews battled a commercial fire in the 1500 block of 16th Street on Thursday afternoon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters were assisted by crews in Norfolk to battle a commercial fire in the South Norfolk section of the city on Christmas Eve.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 16th Street. The first units arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building.

Crews from Stations 1 and 2 began defensive tactics and were able to bring the fire under control 43 minutes later. Norfolk assisted in the efforts, sending two engines, a ladder, and a battalion chief.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.