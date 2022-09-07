18 displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

"There were no injuries reported thanks to the selfless actions of multiple Chesapeake Police Officers and neighbors," CFD wrote.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Almost 20 people are now without a place to live after an apartment fire in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., it happened just after 3:15 p.m. in the Lake Village Apartment Complex. That's in the Deep Creek section of the city.

Police and citizens worked hand-in-hand to get residents out, according to the department. Police officers evacuated residents from the first floor, while neighbors helped residents on the second floor.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes; however, six units were damaged and two additional apartments are without utility services.

"There were no injuries reported thanks to the selfless actions of multiple Chesapeake Police Officers and neighbors," CFD said in a release.

Officials said 14 adults and four children are displaced. The Red Cross is helping them get back on their feet.