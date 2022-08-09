Stove malfunction caused accidental apartment fire in Chesapeake

A total of 18 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Thursday, officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department explained how a fire started at the Lake Village apartment complex a day earlier. Captain Steven Bradley explained there was a malfunction on a stove that created the flames.

The blaze forced 14 adults and four kids out of their homes.

Resident Wilmar Cano said his apartment was on the second floor. He said before the fire broke out, his wife went to the kitchen to get some water and saw smoke coming out behind the stove.

His family got out of the building safely minutes later as the fire spread.

“It was an accidental fire," said Bradley, adding they determined it began with a malfunctioning stove. "It was no fault to the residents here."

Bradley said Chesapeake police officers got to the scene first and rescued people from the first floor. He also said neighbors rescued people from the second floor.

“It’s an amazing story of neighbors helping neighbors. As soon as they discovered it was an emergency here, they disregarded their own safety and just rushed upstairs to help evacuate the second-floor units," said Bradley.

In Spanish, Cano said he thanks God his family is safe and alive.