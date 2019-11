CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Chesapeake.

The fire was reported around 4:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Bainbridge Boulevard. Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the attic and roof of the two-story building.

There is no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire at this time.