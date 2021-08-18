Police: Chesapeake barricaded suspect shoots at armored vehicle

Gregory Culpepper now faces several more charges, including attempted capital murder.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a suspect who barricaded himself inside a Chesapeake home and at one point fired at an armored vehicle is now in custody. No one was hurt during the incident.

Officers say Chesapeake's SWAT team was attempting to serve a high-risk arrest warrant around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Woodland Drive, in the Western Branch section of the city.

57-year-old Gregory Culpepper was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats over a phone. Police also had a search warrant for Culpepper's home.

Police say that Culpepper barricaded himself inside the house when officers approached. At one point, Culpepper allegedly fired a gun at the SWAT team's armored vehicle, hitting the driver's side windshield. The windshield was damaged, but the bullet did not break through the glass.