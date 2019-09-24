CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's officially Fall, but the mosquitoes are done biting yet.

Biologists at Chesapeake Mosquito Control are on the lookout for a mosquito-borne illness that has killed eight people across the US.

"It's called Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and we say 'Triple-E' for short, and it is endemic to this area and also up in the northeast," Head biologist Lisa Wagenbrenner said.

She said her team tests for this disease, as well as West Nile, throughout the season, whether there are reported cases or not.

So they're not caught off guard by the news of the illness.

"We're detecting very, very low disease activity. Not just us but some of the other neighboring cities as well, it's just been low activity this season; Thank goodness," she said.

Health officials have confirmed a total of 27 cases of Triple-E across the U.S., including in North Carolina.

RELATED: Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in North Carolina

In the Outer Banks, the Hyde County Health Department reported an increase in mosquitoes since Hurricane Dorian hit.

RELATED: Mosquitoes swarm Hyde County after Hurricane Dorian

"What they're experiencing are those temporary floodwater mosquitoes and probably some salt marsh mosquitoes coming off in pretty large broods," Wagenbrenner said. "Not typical to transmits Triple-E, they're just a big nuisance right now so that's what they're dealing with."

Wagenbrenner said wearing long sleeves and pants, applying mosquito repellent, and clearing standing water are the ways to prevent mosquito bites.

RELATED: Michigan teen on ventilator after mosquito bite, mom says