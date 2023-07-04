x
Chesapeake's Big Ugly Brewing is hosting dog adoption charity event with a local nonprofit

Big Ugly Brewing is hosting the event alongside the nonprofit so you can come out and meet their available dogs, grab a drink, and shop from local businesses.
Credit: Giant Hearts Giant Dogs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Big Ugly Brewing is partnering with Giant Hearts Giant Dog Rescue, Inc. for an animal adoption event this weekend.

Giant Hearts Giant Dog Rescue is a female-owned and operated animal rescue and nonprofit based in Chesapeake. They began taking care of dogs as a nonprofit in 2011.

Big Ugly Brewing, a brewery in Chesapeake, is hosting the event alongside the nonprofit so you can come out and meet their available dogs, grab a drink, and shop the featured local businesses this Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.

It's an outdoor event with a kiddie pool and bowls of water for the dogs who will be joining the event.

