No one hurt in South Norfolk house fire

Several people called 911 to report a house fire on Buckland Street on Monday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nobody was hurt following a residential fire in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake on Monday night.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Buckland Street shortly at 8:11 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls about a fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a house. They were able to bring the fire under control shortly before 9:30 p.m.

There's no word on how many people may have been displaced by the fire.