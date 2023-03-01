Multiple Chesapeake businesses damaged in overnight fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several businesses were damaged from a fire in Chesapeake early Tuesday morning, according to officials.
A news release from the Chesapeake Fire Department said that they received a fire alarm call at 3 a.m. at the Wilson Village Shopping Center.
That's located at 352 Battlefield Blvd South.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the building.
The fire started in an electrical room at the back of the building, and it then expanded to the roof.
Multiple crews worked to put out the flames, and they had to use tools to remove roof material and expose the fire.
No one was hurt or in the building at the time of the fire. The fire was marked under control at 4:30 a.m.
The following businesses suffered damage from the fire and will be closed until they can make repairs:
- Laundry Place
- Court House Cafe
- Mr. Jim's
- Hair Kingdom
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.