Multiple Chesapeake businesses damaged in overnight fire

The fire started in an electrical room at the back of the Wilson Village Shopping Center, and it then expanded to the roof.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several businesses were damaged from a fire in Chesapeake early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

A news release from the Chesapeake Fire Department said that they received a fire alarm call at 3 a.m. at the Wilson Village Shopping Center.

That's located at 352 Battlefield Blvd South.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the building.

An early morning fire has damaged multiple businesses at the Wilson Village Shopping Center in Chesapeake.



Fire officials say four businesses will remain closed for repairs.



There are no reported injuries.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sKqPncewoS — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 3, 2023

The fire started in an electrical room at the back of the building, and it then expanded to the roof.

Multiple crews worked to put out the flames, and they had to use tools to remove roof material and expose the fire.

No one was hurt or in the building at the time of the fire. The fire was marked under control at 4:30 a.m.

The following businesses suffered damage from the fire and will be closed until they can make repairs:

Laundry Place

Court House Cafe

Mr. Jim's

Hair Kingdom

The owner of Hair Kingdom at the center says her business doesn't have much damage.



She's hoping her business can open this afternoon.#13Daybreaker @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/YSrVvuO7Dy — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 3, 2023

It looks like Laundry Place has serious damage.



Business owners say this is the second time they’ve experience a fire at the shopping center.



They say about 14 years ago, a fire caused major damage to Court House Cafe.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oDflpixNfF — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 3, 2023