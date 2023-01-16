2 displaced after Chesapeake home damaged by fire

The Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire happened in the 3800 block of Campbell Road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people were displaced after a fire damaged their home in the southern part of Chesapeake on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire happened in the 3800 block of Campbell Road, which is close to the Cavalier Wildlife Management Area. Firefighters got the call at 1:15 p.m. after the homeowner reported the fire.

Firefighters from the nearby Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex arrived several minutes later and confirmed that smoke and fire were coming from the back of the residence.

Chesapeake and Navy firefighters worked together to put out the fire quickly. No one was hurt, but the family won't be able to stay at home because of significant damage.

The two plan to stay with family members and don't need help from the Red Cross, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.