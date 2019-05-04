CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A car chase, a hit and run and a foot pursuit all ended with an arrest.

It all started when Chesapeake police responded to the 1000 block of Eden Way at 2:15 p.m. Friday for a man who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense in Virginia Beach.

The wanted man was one of four men in a black, four-door Nissan pickup truck.

Chesapeake police arrived at 2:25 p.m. and a car chase began in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway. The chase continued on I-64 towards Virginia Beach and police lost sight of the pickup truck near the Northampton Boulevard exit in Norfolk.

The truck was then involved in a hit-and-run at the Norfolk Premium Outlets. The three other men in the truck stayed with it and were arrested.

Around 2:30 p.m., the man who was wanted led Virginia State Police on a foot chase. He was taken into custody by state police at 2:40 p.m.

Virginia State Police are handling the hit-and-run. Everyone in the car that was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time.