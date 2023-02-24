Glitz and Glam | Chesapeake Career Center, nonprofit join forces to provide free salon services

The next opportunity to get your hair done through a Buffalow Community Day is February 25. These services are by appointment only.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When times are tough emotionally or financially or both, it can be difficult for you to take steps to access beauty and self-care services.

Fortunately, there's a partnership right here in Hampton Roads that understands and wants to help, all while expanding its own skills.

Buffalow Family & Friends Community Days is an organization in Chesapeake that helps the community through its food pantry services, gift giveaways, and more.

They also work with cosmetology and nail technology students through the Chesapeake Career Center who want to volunteer to provide free salon services.

In exchange, they get practice that goes toward the completion of their schooling and success in their future careers.

If you're going through a difficult situation but still want to feel beautiful with a fresh haircut or a fun nail polish color, you can still do so!

The next opportunity to get your hair done through a Buffalow Community Day is on February 25.

Both nail and hair services will be offered in another clinic on March 10.