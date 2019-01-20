CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake church destroyed by a tornado in March 2017 had its first service Sunday morning.
Real Life Christian Church hosted its first services in its new building.
The church — at 900 Centerville Turnpike North — was destroyed when a tornado ripped through it on March 31, 2017.
The church's sanctuary completely collapsed, and the building was condemned.
