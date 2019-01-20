CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake church destroyed by a tornado in March 2017 had its first service Sunday morning.

Real Life Christian Church hosted its first services in its new building.

The church — at 900 Centerville Turnpike North — was destroyed when a tornado ripped through it on March 31, 2017.

The church's sanctuary completely collapsed, and the building was condemned.

The Real Life Christian Church was severely damaged in Friday's storm.

RELATED: Chesapeake church destroyed by tornado to host 1st service in new building

Click here to learn more about Real Life Christian Church.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.