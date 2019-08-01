CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Almost two years after a tornado destroyed a church in Chesapeake, services will begin at its new building.
Starting January 20, Real Life Christian Church will be hosting its first services in its new building. Services times are 9 and 11 a.m. at 900 Centerville Turnpike North.
A tornado ripped through the church on March 31, 2017. The church's sanctuary completely collapsed, and the building was condemned.
While the new building was being constructed, the congregation met at a local school.
The lead pastor, Drew Froese said there will be an open house on January 19.
