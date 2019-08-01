CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Almost two years after a tornado destroyed a church in Chesapeake, services will begin at its new building.

Starting January 20, Real Life Christian Church will be hosting its first services in its new building. Services times are 9 and 11 a.m. at 900 Centerville Turnpike North.

A tornado ripped through the church on March 31, 2017. The church's sanctuary completely collapsed, and the building was condemned.

Damage at Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake

While the new building was being constructed, the congregation met at a local school.

The lead pastor, Drew Froese said there will be an open house on January 19.

