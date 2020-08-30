Chesapeake church donates $7,000 to buy tablets, school supplies for students

Shekinah Kingdom Church's lead pastor asks, "I try to think, what would a neighbor do?"

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake church is donating thousands of dollars so students can get Chromebooks, tablets, and school supplies

Shekinah Kingdom Church lead pastor Cedric Rouson said it's all a part of being a good neighbor.

"I try to think, what would a neighbor do?" Rouson said. "In the old days, you would go to a neighbor for a cup of sugar or something of that nature. Well now, we need to go to a neighbor for a Chromebook or for a laptop. But the principle is the same."

Five thousand dollars is going to Hampton Roads' Headstart Program to buy Chromebooks for families who might be struggling, now more than ever, to afford the necessary supplies for virtual learning.

"My wife is an educator for several years now, as well as a mental health counselor, and we always have those conversations about how education is being affected because of the pandemic," Rouson said.

The rest of the money, $2,000, is going to Portlock Primary. Rouson said the money will help families recreate the classroom experience at home, because although students are learning virtually--they still need supplies.

"While the city supplied them with the necessary tablets or Chromebooks, they were missing pretty much everything else," Rouson said.

"Parents are really, basically the teacher's assistants now; And so parents also need to be equipped with things they can use - whether it's dry erase boards or markers, things of that nature - that they can implement within the home to try and create a close or similar experience to what the children get in the classroom."

The church also donated $500 to Virginia Beach nonprofit Sisters Healing Sisters for its school supply drive, and on September 5 there will be another free school supply giveaway at Portlock Primary School.