Chesapeake church offers support in wake of Walmart mass shooting

The Hampton Roads community is still processing the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees. Saturday, one church held a vigil to remember the victims.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads community is still processing the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees last month.

Saturday afternoon, Redeemed Church of God invited anyone to come and pray for those still grieving.

While the church is small, its members are still doing what they can to help a grieving community.

"The families of the victims – that they’re not alone. We will wrap our arms around them and we love them too," worship team member William Bernstein

Bernstein said after visiting the memorial outside of the Walmart, off Battlefield Boulevard, he was overcome with emotion. That’s when he turned to his pastor and presented the idea of the memorial service.

“We just felt like it would be a chance for us to reach out to them and share with them,” Pastor Charles W. Hughes said.

The shooting also hit close to home for worship team member Denise Stephens, who had previously worked at another Walmart in Chesapeake.

“That could’ve happened when I worked for the company. The could’ve been me," Stephens said. "I could've been the one that didn't come home to my family."

During the memorial, a church member read a small eulogy for each of the victims and the worship team ended with a hymn, "How Great Thou Art."

Stephens said she hopes events like these can offer some healing and comfort.

"We want to grieve with you... we have grievances of our own," she said. “I hope everybody that comes here walks away with a blessing, at least. A little smile, something. Something’s better than nothing."

Walmart is offering counseling services to the shooting victims' families and survivors. The company will also pay associates while the store remains open.