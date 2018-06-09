Vertical Church in Chesapeake will hold a gas buy down at a gas station for community members Saturday.

The church said in a news release that the event is a way to assist residents who may be affected by high gas prices in the summer.

The gas buy down — at 956 N. Battlefield Blvd. — is from 10 a.m. to noon and will cover 20 cents per gallon for every fuel purchase.

Church volunteers will also pump fuel for customers, clean windshields and "serve in a variety of other ways," the news release said.

“We know budgets are tight and families and college students often struggle, especially during back-to-school time. As we were thinking through how we want to spend our time and resources this fall, we decided we would rather help members of the community instead of paying for traditional advertising,” lead organizational pastor Brian Owens said.

“We simply would rather help others than ourselves.”

