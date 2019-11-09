CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Council named Christopher M. Price as the new city manager, according to a news release.

Price is currently the Deputy County Executive in Prince William County. He starts Nov. 4.

Price takes over after James Baker announced he would retire October 31.

“There is no question in my mind that Chris Price is the person to lead Chesapeake into the next chapter of its dynamic, rich, and successful story,” said Mayor Rick West in the news release.

“His background, his experience, and his direct knowledge of this City will be of tremendous benefit as he works to build upon the positive initiatives James Baker has set in motion. This is a great time to be in Chesapeake, and my Council colleagues and I look forward to working with Mr. Price to help our City continue to grow and prosper.”

Price has served Prince William County since 2011, first as the Planning Director and, since 2016, as Deputy County Executive.

He received his Master of Public Administration degree from Old Dominion University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Penn State University.

He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.

Price will be Chesapeake’s 11th City Manager. He will receive an annual salary of $254,000.

Price, a native of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, is married and has twin daughters.

