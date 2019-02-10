CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents interested in serving on various boards and commissions.

Some of the board and commission seats available to serve on include the Chesapeake Bicycle/Trails Advisory Committee, the Chesapeake Historic Preservation Commission, Fine Arts Commission and more.

The boards and commissions provide a vital service to various Chesapeake city departments, agencies and City Council, according to a news release.

Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

Chesapeake Bicycle/Trails Advisory Committee

1 vacancy (1 Organized Trail User Group)





1 vacancy (At-Large CPA/Audit/Financial)





1 vacancy





1 vacancy (Architect)





3 vacancies (1 Licensed Physician)





3 vacancies (1 Individual or Family Member who has received services)





1 vacancy





2 vacancies





1 vacancy





1 vacancy





2 vacancies (1 Financial Background, 1 Business Owner)

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form.

Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by October 31, 2019.

City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its Nov. 26 meeting.

For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 757-382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website.