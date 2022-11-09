Here are the 5 apparent winners in Chesapeake's City Council race

Thirteen candidates total ran for city council in Chesapeake, with five seats to fill.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thirteen candidates squared off to win five seats on Chesapeake's City Council.

Based on preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections, the top five candidates for Chesapeake City Council are:

John de Triquet

Ella Ward

Daniel Whitaker

C. Jeff Bunn

Amanda Newins

John de Triquet is an incumbent who currently serves as Chesapeake's vice mayor and is a U.S. Navy veteran and pediatrician. Before the election, he boasted about his efforts and contributions to limit taxes and fees.

Other incumbents were Susan Vitale and Ella Ward.

Newcomer Amanda Newins is on the top five list. 13News Now previously reported that Newins faces allegations of elder abuse after a family member of hers filed a lawsuit. A lawyer for Newins called it "baseless" in a statement issued on Sept. 12.

