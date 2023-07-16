Chesapeake city officials seek public input on the future of Greenbrier

Chesapeake city leaders want your thoughts on the Greenbrier area. It’s a bustling place where many go to shop or eat. But, some say it could use improvements.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — What do you want the future of Greenbrier to look like?

That’s what Chesapeake city leaders are asking in a second community survey.

Nat McCormick, the community design manager with the Chesapeake Planning Department, said it's part of the Greenbrier Area Plan, with the purpose of evaluating future developments in the area.

“What are the three best things about Greenbrier and what are the challenges?” McCormick said.

McCormick said the first survey garnered more than 1600 responses. From that survey, the planning department learned what people love about Greenbrier: businesses and retail, proximity to the highway and green spaces and parks.

He said they also learned what people want improved: even more green spaces, more family-owned business and less traffic.

“I guess [I would want] more variety as far as restaurants,” said resident Jennifer Woods.

“Traffic is horrible,” said Jordan, another resident.

While the first survey asked what can be improved, the second survey asks what you want Greenbrier to look like.

“We’re showing folks a variety of images…and we want to see what they respond to favorably,” McCormick explained.

McCormick said another focus of the area plan will be the future of the Greenbrier Mall.

“In the post COVID world, well, retail has been changing for a while now," he said.

Some residents said they want to keep it as a mall, others said they want it to become something completely different.

“Keep it a mall!" said Casonya, a resident.

“Put something there that actually matters so people will use it more," Jordan said.

While there could be some improvements, residents said, they enjoy the area overall.

“It’s a fairly friendly community," Jordan said.

“I love the area, that’s why I’ve been here for so long!” Woods said.

McCormick said as of Friday, they’ve already had roughly 500 responses in the survey. He said they plan to have a public meeting on the project in October.