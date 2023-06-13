Chesapeake city treasurer to retire after being stripped of duties

Barbara Carraway's retirement comes over a month after city council unanimously voted to relocate several responsibilities from the city treasurer's office.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake's long-time city treasurer will retire at the end of the month after several decades of service, city officials announced Monday.

Barbara Carraway was first elected in 1989 and has won every election since then, most recently in 2021 with 65% of the vote. Her retirement date is June 30.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to be elected and reelected by my fellow citizens nine times - and the greatest privilege of my life to serve in this important role as steward of the taxpayers' money," Carraway wrote in a news release. “But there is a time and a season for all things, and for me, the time has come to step back, spend more time with my family and friends, and make way for a new generation of leadership in this City that I love."

In the announcement, city officials also noted Carraway's service to the community in other ways, including serving on the board of the Chesapeake Forum.

Carraway's retirement comes more than a month after the Chesapeake City Council unanimously voted to relocate several financial responsibilities from the city treasurer's office due to a decline in the level of service.

As a result of the vote, Carraway would no longer oversee the city's cash and investments, bank accounts, emergency medical services billing, and stormwater utility billing.

Chesapeake's city manager recommended relocating Carraway's responsibilities, citing evidence of struggles to maintain adequate staffing of the department.