Chesapeake offers new COVID-19 features, clearing up confusion about online tools

The health department is concerned people thought they registered for the vaccine when instead they only filled out a VDH survey.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — People in Chesapeake are eager to get vaccinated. However, there may be hundreds of people who think they registered for the vaccine when instead, they signed up to be notified when doses are available.

"We got calls the next day saying, 'I just registered for the vaccine, where is it?'" said Kimi Stevens, Chesapeake Health Department public relations director. "And that wasn't the case."

Stevens claims the confusion began a few weeks ago when the health department shared a Virginia Department of Health survey on its website and social media pages.

The form asked people to register for alerts. It was also a way for the VDH to take inventory across the Commonwealth of people who wanted to be vaccinated, according to Stevens.

She estimates 9,500 people submitted their information on the online survey, and the Chesapeake Health Department has fielded calls from people frustrated and confused about not receiving a response.

"That's 9,500 people we have to contact," said Stevens. "And we will contact them when vaccinations and their clinic are available."

The survey is no longer on the health district's website, and the state gave each region a list of who filled out the form.

In the meantime, the City of Chesapeake is lobbying for more weekly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is rolling out new features to smoothen the process.

Chesapeake, the second-largest city in the Commonwealth, receives about 2,800 doses per week to be distributed between the health district, hospitals, and private pharmacies. The Virginia Health Department said distribution of doses is based on the population of the health district.

On Wednesday, the Chesapeake Health Department and the city opened a COVID-19 vaccination information call center. The feature only offers information and is not for making vaccination appointments, according to the health department.

People can dial (757) 382-1788 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department also launched its own alert system this week, where people can sign up for notifications about the vaccine's availability and upcoming clinics.

"When their subgroup is ready for a vaccination -- and most importantly, when we have available vaccines for that clinic -- they'll be notified," said Stevens.

In the coming weeks, Stevens said Chesapeake will also offer an online registration system. She partially blamed the delay on glitches with the state provided registration portal, prompting the health district to shop around for its own option.