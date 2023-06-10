'Forrest Strong' | Chesapeake community continues to rally for 8-year-old killed in hit-and-run

In the days following a deadly hit-and-run, community members are still finding ways to support the family of 8-year-old Forrest Hooper.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As families drove into the Southern Chesapeake Athletic Association (SCAA) Friday, they were greeted by a sign reading “Forrest Strong.”

Forrest Hooper, 8, died in a hit-and-run on South Battlefield Boulevard Tuesday, not far from the sports complex.

“I’m just praying for his family, praying for all of his close friends, praying for his teacher," said Ashlee Harris.

Harris brought her three children to the sports complex Friday evening, where organizers held a wiffle ball game in honor of the Southeastern Elementary School student.

Harris said her daughter also goes to Southeastern and has seen how the loss has impacted her schoolmates.

“She said, 'It’s really, really hard watching grown adults get upset,'” Harris said.

Both parents and children signed a birthday card for Forrest, who was supposed to celebrate his ninth birthday on Monday. In honor of his birthday, PTA members are asking the community to wear Forrest's favorite color, blue.

“Monday is going to be a really, really tough day for a lot of people," Harris said.

Emilee Galloway is the president of the SCAA. She said she organized tonight’s game to support the children who knew Forrest.

“We’re a big family here and if one of our kids sat on the bus with him or in a classroom with him... We just knew that the impact would hit here,” she said.

Galloway is one of several community members holding events in honor of Forrest.

“His name will remain out here in everybody’s mouth for a while because we want to have some fun and do it for Forrest,” Galloway said.

This Sunday, Hickory Towing is holding a birthday celebration and fundraiser to support the Hooper family. It will be held at 1737 South Battlefield Boulevard from noon to 5 p.m.

Police arrested 38-year-old Richard Humbert in connection to the hit-and-run Thursday. He faces a class 5 felony charge with up to 10 years in prison if convicted.