'Happy Birthday, Forrest' | Chesapeake community remembers 8-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Forrest died in a hit-and-run Tuesday, just days before his 9th birthday. On Sunday, Hickory Towing held a birthday celebration in honor of the life taken too soon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Days after a driver struck and killed a young boy, the Chesapeake community is still mourning.

Forrest Hooper, 8, died in a hit-and-run on South Battlefield Boulevard Tuesday, just days before his ninth birthday.

On Sunday, Hickory Towing held a birthday celebration in honor of the life taken too soon.

The loss has impacted the entire Chesapeake community, bringing together strangers across the city.

“I personally didn’t know him, but I’ve lived here 51 years and to see everyone just show up and volunteer and donate today…It’s just wonderful. That is Chesapeake. That’s who we are," said Chesapeake resident David Hall.

Organizers with Hickory Towing held an auction and a bake sale, raising thousands of dollars for the Hooper family.

The event had food trucks, bouncy houses and a dinosaur-themed birthday cake.

“I appreciate you all coming together. Like I said before, if each of us would do this on an everyday basis, I think this place would be a better place to live in," said Matthew Cilento, the owner of Hickory Towing.

Mayor Rick West came to show support. He said while this is a tough time for the city, events like this show how strong their community is.

“From the property owners dedicating this, from the business owners across the street organizing this... It’s phenomenal. But again, it doesn’t surprise me because it is Chesapeake,” the mayor said.

The Southeastern Elementary School PTA posted to Facebook asking the community to wear Forrest’s favorite color, blue, on Monday for his ninth birthday.

Police arrested 38-year-old Richard Humbert Thursday in connection to the hit-and-run. He faces a class 5 felony charge, with up to 10 years in prison if convicted.