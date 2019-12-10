CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters rescued two cats from a house fire on Saturday.

The fire was in the 400 block of Slate Street in the Great Bridge area.

Officials said the fire is under control and no one was injured.

School House Road at Blackboard Drive and Slate Street are closed due to the fire, officials said.

The roads are expected to open in the next few hours.

