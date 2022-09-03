Chesapeake hopes to soon resume curbside bulk waste if jobs are filled

A City of Chesapeake staffing shortage has caused city leaders to suspend curbside pick-up of bulk waste and they need more workers.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A staffing shortage is causing problems in the City of Chesapeake. Workers in the waste management department say they can't keep up with the demand and had to suspend some city services.

People who live in Chesapeake now have to drive to drop off their trash that won't fit in a can. In January, Chesapeake city leaders suspended their bulk waste curbside pick-up.

Mayor Rick West said the problem is a shortage of waste management drivers.

“At one point -- I’m not sure if we’re still there -- we were down 50%," West said. "I mean, that’s significant, right?"

West said people can drop off their bulk items at the Southeastern Public Service Authority Transfer Station in Greenbrier. They have also posted specific regulations on the city's Facebook page.

“That’s why the city is going to be expanding the number of days and hours for residents can come to places like this,” said West.

West hopes in a month they will start curbside pick-up again.

Chesapeake homeowner Amber Bowmer is doing some home renovations and is waiting for public works to take her bulk waste out of her yard.

“You know, it’s unsightly but it’s also a safety issue because we have a lot of children in the neighborhood that play in the neighborhood and sometimes you know, kids are curious and like to collect things... and you never know what they could find some of these waste piles,” said Bowmer.

She said waiting a month is too long.

“I feel like it’s unacceptable. We need to have it immediately. We’ve been patient enough,” said Bowmer.

Mayor West said city leaders are offering pay incentives and bonuses to try and find more workers. On Tuesday, city leaders also voted to stop their curbside recycling service and decided to find a private company to start that service.

The current curbside recycling contract ends on July 1, 2022.