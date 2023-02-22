Smell smoke? It might be from this burning debris pile in Chesapeake

Firefighters believe the large pile of decomposing mulch and compost spontaneously combusted at Greenbrier Farms on Wednesday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters in Chesapeake are working to extinguish a large pile of debris that caught fire on Wednesday night.

The fire department received multiple reports of the fire at Greenbrier Farms off of Sign Pine Road around 7:43 p.m. Multiple engine companies and brush trucks responded, and crews received water tanker assistance from Virginia Beach Fire and Moyock Fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire is under control but due to the debris pile's size and depth, it is difficult to completely put out. Crews are expected to work through the night digging out and extinguishing hot spots.

Investigators believe the fire is a case of spontaneous combustion. The debris pile is made up of mulch and compost materials, which are known to self-heat as they decompose over time, and can catch fire under windy and low humidity conditions.