Chesapeake deputy resigns following arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake sheriff's deputy resigned after he was arrested over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, police were called to a home late Saturday night on Kentucky Trail for a report of a DUI.

66-year-old Larry Wall was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated with a child and one count of reckless care for a child.

He was released from jail the following day on a $2,000 bond.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said Wall had been an employee for 14 years. The Sheriff's Office said Wall was suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation, but he later resigned.