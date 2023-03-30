Chesapeake deputy shot in the line of duty is honored

Investigator Scott Chambers spent time in the hospital after a shoot-out with a suspected killer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigator Scott Chambers put his life on the line, and now the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is heralding him for his bravery.

“He was put into a funnel of death that day, a funnel in which an individual jumped out with two firearms," Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said in a speech to a crowded room of supporters in Chesapeake City Hall.

The agency honored nearly 20 law enforcement officers for their life-saving and community efforts, including Chambers for his courage in the line of duty.

On January 11, a homicide suspect shot Chambers in Hampton, while he was attempting to serve warrants as part of a U.S. Marshals task force.

After weeks and multiple surgeries, friends and colleagues applauded his release from the hospital.

On Thursday, he received multiple awards, including the Wounded in Combat and Combat Cross medals: two of the office's highest honors.

“The whole experience, for lack of a better term, has been humbling,” Chambers told 13News Now.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office also named Chambers the "Deputy of the Quarter."

“He definitely deserves it," said O'Sullivan. "He’s truly a hero."

O'Sullivan has known Chambers for more than 30 years, and he calls his friend the toughest person he knows.

"When I got the news, I immediately started driving there, and I was tearing up on the way," said O'Sullivan. "But when I heard it was Scott [Chambers], I immediately thought, seriously, everything's going to be okay. He's the toughest person I know."

Chambers said he’s still in a lot of pain and has a long road to recovery. However, he is grateful the situation is not worse, because the third bullet could have caused more damage.

“Luckily that vest caught it," said Chambers. "Quite honestly, that round -- if about three inches lower -- I don’t think the outcome would have been as good as it is.”