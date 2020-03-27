Chesapeake Expressway to temporarily stop accepting cash, credit cards at toll booths

The move to temporarily stop accepting cash and credit cards at toll booths begins at noon Friday, March 27.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Expressway will temporarily stop accepting cash and credit cards at toll booths starting on Friday.

The move goes into effect at noon until further notice. The decision is a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tolls will still be required but will be collected through an electronic process.

For customers who do not have an E-ZPass account or use the GoToll mobile app, the toll system will capture an image of the license plate and a bill will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Customers should continue driving through the toll plaza and pay attention to overhead and portable signs.

Normal cash toll collection will resume as soon as it becomes safe for motorists and staff members.