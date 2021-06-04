Chesapeake Family Fun Fair blends COVID-19 vaccination clinic with summer fun

"The idea is more of a fun night out with COVID vaxx convenience built right in," wrote Chesapeake Health Department spokesperson Kimi Stevens.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department wants people to come out to its Family Fun Fair - to enjoy food trucks, raffles, a dunk tank and free COVID-19 vaccines.

The fair, set for June 4 between 3 and 7 p.m., is a unique kind of clinic to battle the pandemic.

"The idea is more of a fun night out with COVID vaxx convenience built right in," wrote health department spokesperson Kimi Stevens.

If you're among the first 150 people to get a COVID-19 shot at the clinic, the health department is giving away Norfolk Tides baseballs as souvenirs.

Even if you're not one of the first people in line, the fair is offering local prizes and gift cards to people who choose to be vaccinated at the event.

All Virginians ages 12 and older are eligible to get free doses of COVID-19 vaccines now, but minors who want to be vaccinated at the fair will need a parent or guardian with them.